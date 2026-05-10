FrontView REIT Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) reported a stronger first quarter and raised its full-year AFFO per share outlook, as management highlighted acquisition activity, portfolio repositioning and improving operating metrics during the company’s first quarter 2026 earnings call.

Chairman and Co-CEO Stephen Preston said the quarter reflected “operational and portfolio advancements” made over the past year, including lower tenant concentration, reduced restaurant exposure and greater diversification. Since its IPO, FrontView has reduced its largest tenant exposure to 3.1%, lowered its top 10 tenant concentration to 23% and cut restaurant exposure from 37% to under 23%, Preston said.

Preston said the company remains focused on “frontage-based assets” in dense retail corridors where rents are replaceable and underlying land value provides downside protection. He noted that 77% of FrontView’s properties are located within a top 100 metropolitan statistical area, with an average five-mile population of 175,000 people.

Acquisitions Continue, With Focus on Smaller Deals

FrontView acquired 10 properties during the quarter for $34 million at an average cash capitalization rate of 7.5% and a weighted average lease term of 9.4 years. Preston said the company continues to find opportunities in smaller transactions where it does not typically compete with large institutional buyers, REITs or private equity capital.

As an example, Preston highlighted the acquisition of a Jiffy Lube property in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at a 7.4% cap rate on a 10-year net lease. The property is located in front of a Walmart Neighborhood Market and across from a Raising Cane’s, with frontage on Coursey Boulevard and approximately 37,000 vehicles per day. Preston said FrontView acquired the asset at “a significant discount to market” by accommodating a seller-specific timing requirement.

Looking ahead, Preston said the company expects second-quarter 2026 acquisition cap rates to settle around 7.3% to 7.4%, with volumes generally in line with guidance. In response to an analyst question, he said the acquisition pipeline remains “very strong” and that second- and third-quarter activity is effectively set. Potential new tenants in the pipeline include Hawaiian Bros, Burlington, Bob’s Furniture, Tropical Smoothie, Spec’s, PNC, veterinarian clinics and a Giant Eagle grocery store, according to Preston.

Portfolio Pruning and Re-Tenanting Remain Priorities

FrontView sold five properties during the quarter for $10 million at an average cash cap rate of about 6.9% for the occupied assets, with a weighted average lease term of eight years. Preston said the sales included a Dollar Tree in Vermillion, South Dakota, and an underperforming McAlister’s Deli.

Management described asset recycling as part of its strategy, with future dispositions expected to focus on pruning less optimal locations and concepts. Preston said the company expects approximately $40 million to $50 million of dispositions in 2026, adding that portfolio optimization is “fairly close to complete” but that ongoing management of the portfolio remains prudent.

The portfolio ended the quarter at approximately 99% occupancy, with four vacant assets. Preston said FrontView’s approach to vacancy is shaped by the quality of the underlying real estate, and that the company has historically achieved rent spreads above 110% of prior rent when re-tenanting properties.

During the quarter, FrontView re-tenanted three expiring locations: a CVS in Chicago, a Dollar Tree in Newark and a Twin Peaks in North Carolina. Preston said the transactions generated more than 23% increases in rent relative to the prior tenants. CFO Pierre Revol said those three properties contributed $181,000 of base rent in the first quarter and, once stabilized, are expected to generate approximately $225,000 of quarterly rent.

Revenue Rises, Guidance Raised

Revol said adjusted cash revenue, excluding reimbursement income and non-cash items, increased $707,000 sequentially to $16.3 million. The increase was driven by $75 million of acquisitions completed over the prior two quarters and a $274,000 lease termination fee tied to a dark Big 5 property. FrontView later sold that vacant asset for $1.7 million, generating nearly a $700,000 gain over its original purchase price, Revol said.

Non-reimbursable property costs decreased $385,000 sequentially to $263,000, or 1.6% of adjusted cash revenue, compared with 4.2% in the prior quarter. Revol attributed the improvement to higher occupancy, improved recovery income and portfolio optimization work completed in 2025.

Revol said first-quarter cash NOI benefited from termination income, rent from properties currently being re-tenanted and unusually low property cost leakage. Normalizing for those items, he said second-quarter run-rate cash NOI on the current portfolio would be approximately $15.7 million before the incremental benefit from recently executed re-tenanting leases, or about $700,000 lower than first-quarter actuals.

FrontView raised its full-year AFFO per share guidance range to $1.29 to $1.33 while maintaining its fully funded net investment target of $100 million. Revol said the midpoint implies 5% year-over-year growth, while the high end implies approximately 7% growth. He said the increase was primarily driven by strong first-quarter operating results and continued portfolio performance.

Balance Sheet and Dividend

Revol said FrontView’s revolver balance declined modestly to $114 million, while cash interest expense fell $86,000 sequentially to $3.8 million. Net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDAre improved to 5.3 times, loan-to-value declined to 32.6% and fixed charge coverage remained at 3.5 times.

Including the remaining $50 million of available convertible preferred equity capacity, adjusted net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDAre was 4.4 times. Revol said FrontView remains fully funded for its investment target and expects to time deployment of the preferred equity to match acquisitions.

The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.215 per share, representing a 63.2% AFFO payout ratio. Revol said this was FrontView’s lowest payout ratio since becoming a public company and provides more free cash flow to fund growth.

Development Program Expected to Start Small

Management also discussed plans to begin a limited development program over the next few quarters. Preston said FrontView would pursue development only when risk is mitigated, including having signed leases, entitlements, site plans, construction costs, zoning and building permits in place. He said initial projects could involve $1 million to $3 million of equity per transaction and target spreads of roughly 100 to 200 basis points.

Preston said development could give FrontView access to tenants it might not otherwise acquire at attractive yields. He cited Chick-fil-A as an example, saying a property that might trade at a 5% cap rate in the open market could potentially be developed at a yield in the high 6% to low 7% range.

FrontView has already completed several value-creating redevelopments, including converting a Miller’s Ale House to a Raising Cane’s, a Burger King to a Chipotle, a Sleep Number to a 7 Brew, a Twin Peaks to a Jaggers and Panda Express, and creating a Bank of America ground lease in front of a Walmart in Rochester. Preston said those projects collectively created about $10 million of incremental value.

In closing, Preston said FrontView remains focused on active asset management, re-tenanting and accretive acquisitions as it works to generate returns through both growth and real estate expertise.

About FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR)

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

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