Frontline (FRO) has released an update.

Frontline announces a dividend of $0.62 per share, with payment scheduled around June 28, 2024, for USD registered shares and approximately July 2, 2024, for shares registered with Euronext VPS in NOK.

For further insights into FRO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.