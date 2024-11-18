Frontier Real Estate Earns Green Building Certification

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (JP:8964) has released an update.

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation has been awarded the DBJ Green Building Certification for its Shin-Kawasaki Square property, recognizing its efforts in sustainability and community engagement. This certification highlights the company’s commitment to reducing environmental impact and enhancing resilience through innovative energy and resource-saving measures.

