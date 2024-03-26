Frontier Lithium: Lithium's Long-term Outlook Strong as EV "Evolution" Continues

Speaking to the Investing News Network (INN), Trevor Walker, president and CEO of Frontier Lithium (TSXV:FL,OTCQX:LITOF) shared details on the company's recent deal with Mitsubishi (TSE:8058).

With a definitive agreement to establish a joint venture partnership in hand, Frontier will be working on progressing Phase 1 and Phase 2 definitive feasibility studies for its PAK lithium project in Northern Ontario.

Phase 1 will focus on a mine and mill, while Phase 2 will look at a downstream refinery.

"We see strong potential for 100 million tonnes through two open pits outcropped right at surface," Walker explained on the sidelines of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention.

"The grade is 1.5 percent roughly — it's North America's highest-grade lithium asset, and the highest-quality spodumene. These are key — this is a key anchor resource in the Great Lakes region of North America," he added.

Sharing details on the Mitsubishi agreement, Walker noted that Frontier will have a 92.5 percent interest in the joint venture, while Mitsubishi will acquire a 7.5 percent stake through a C$25 million investment. Once a definitive feasibility study is complete, Mitsubishi will be able to increase its ownership to 25 percent by buying additional shares.

He also shared his long-term outlook for the lithium market, saying he expects demand for lithium carbonate equivalent to increase by three to four times by the mid-2030s. "(Lithium's) long-term fundamentals are very strong," he said. "The movement of internal combustion to electric vehicles is — I've always referenced it as an evolution, not a revolution."

