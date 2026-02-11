Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Q4 Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC) revealed earnings for fourth quarter of $53 million

The company's bottom line came in at $53 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $54 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $53 million or $0.23 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.5% to $997 million from $1.002 billion last year.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $53 Mln. vs. $54 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $997 Mln vs. $1.002 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ -0.26 To $ -0.44

