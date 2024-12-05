Frontdoor Secures $1.47 Billion for Strategic Acquisition

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
frontdoor ( (FTDR) ) has shared an update.
Frontdoor, Inc. has launched a $1.47 billion credit facility to fund its acquisition of 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty and refinance existing debt, with the acquisition expected to close in mid-December 2024. The new facility includes a Term Loan A, Term Loan B, and a revolving credit facility, leveraging strong debt markets to extend debt maturities and possibly enable future share buybacks. California regulatory approval has been obtained, though the deal’s success depends on market conditions and customary closing requirements.
See more insights into FTDR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Coinbase Stock
- New “Anti-Woke” ETF Targets Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)
- Ford (NYSE:F) Plans New EV Plant
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.