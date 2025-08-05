Key Points Earnings per share of $1.63 (Non-GAAP) surpassed analyst expectations by 13% in Q2 2025.

Revenue (GAAP) grew 14% to $617 million, driven by new member growth and the 2-10 acquisition in Q2 2025.

Gross profit margin reached 58%, a company record in Q2 2025.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR), a leading provider of home warranties and home services, posted second quarter results on August 5, 2025. Frontdoor reported significant gains, with earnings per share of $1.63 (Non-GAAP) beating analyst expectations of $1.44 and revenue (GAAP) climbing to $617 million, ahead of the $602.6 million estimate. Year over year, both profit and sales (GAAP) increased at a double-digit pace, fueled by the integration of 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty and strong performance in both core and non-warranty programs. The quarter was marked by solid revenue growth, with GAAP revenue increasing 14% to $617 million, a record gross margin of 58%, and robust cash generation, making it a standout performance compared to both internal and Wall Street projections, with non-GAAP EPS of $1.63 exceeding the analysts' estimate of $1.44 and GAAP revenue of $617 million surpassing the estimate of $602.6 million.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS – Diluted (Non-GAAP) $1.63 $1.44 $1.27 28 % Revenue $617 million $602.6 million $542 million 14 % Gross Profit Margin 58 % 56.5 % 1.5 pp Net Income $111 million $92 million 21 % Adjusted EBITDA $199 million $158 million 26 %

What Does Frontdoor Do and What Drives Its Success?

Frontdoor provides home warranties and related home services across the United States through brands like American Home Shield and 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty. Its main business involves servicing and protecting household systems, such as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) units, appliances, and more. Customers purchase annual contracts covering repairs or replacements, and the company manages a large network of independent contractors to fulfill these requests.

Recent business strategy has focused on several core areas: maintaining leadership in the home warranty sector, growing its base of renewing customers, and expanding offerings beyond traditional warranties. Key success factors include the scale and quality of its contractor network, high customer retention rates, strategic marketing, and digital tools that help streamline service delivery and boost satisfaction. Expanding into non-warranty areas like new HVAC program installations and smart water shutoff solutions has emerged as an additional growth avenue.

Quarter Highlights: Growth, Margin Strength, and Business Execution

Frontdoor's revenue (GAAP) rose 14%, driven by both price increases and higher sales volumes in Q2 2025. Acquiring 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty boosted total realized volume by 12%, while price contributed a smaller gain of 2%. Core renewal revenue climbed 9%, while "first-year" sales in the real estate channel increased 21% (GAAP), Both increases primarily reflect the integration of the 2-10 portfolio. Direct-to-consumer first-year sales also rose 12%, showing sustained momentum from ongoing discounting efforts and successful targeted marketing.

The company's fastest-growing area, labeled "Other Revenue," advanced 63%. This segment includes its new HVAC program, which offers full system replacements, as well as the Moen Program for smart water shutoff valve installations and new home structural warranty products. These programs are expanding rapidly, supporting management's goal of diversifying revenue and reducing reliance on legacy products.

Gross profit margin reached a record 58%, improving by 1.3 percentage points compared to the prior year period. This margin increase was aided by disciplined contract claim cost management, lower-than-expected service requests due to favorable weather, and process improvements in the contractor network. The company realized a $5 million benefit from mild weather and a $4 million gain from positive claims development, offsetting any pressures from rising input costs. Notably, sales and marketing outlays declined by $3 million, primarily due to timing. Operating expenses, including selling, general, and administrative costs, saw only modest growth compared to revenue.

Operational highlights included a jump in home warranty count to 2.09 million contracts, up 7% from the previous year. Customer retention improved to 79.7%. Management attributes this improvement to increased focus on digital engagement, such as its app and video chat with an expert service, along with more direct outreach to customers. The preferred contractor initiative also played a role by focusing work on higher-performing contractor partners. These results, combined with the efficient integration of 2-10, contributed to a $111 million net income (GAAP) outcome and higher adjusted EBITDA. Free cash flow (non-GAAP) for the first six months of 2025 reached $237 million. The company ended the period with $562 million in cash.

Management raised its full-year 2025 outlook on multiple fronts following a strong first half. Revenue guidance now stands at $2.055 to $2.075 billion, higher than previous targets. Gross profit margin is expected to land between 55–56%, and Adjusted EBITDA has been lifted to a range of $530–550 million. For Q3 2025, the company anticipates revenue between $605–615 million and adjusted EBITDA of $180–190 million. The company plans to return up to $250 million to shareholders through share repurchases, marking an increase in its buyback target.

While Frontdoor continues to add direct-to-consumer members at a brisk pace, it expects total home warranties under management to decline 1–3% over FY2025. Management has flagged $20–30 million in possible added costs from tariffs and inflation in the second half. These pressures could affect profit margins despite cost controls. Ongoing direct-to-consumer discounting activity will continue to support member growth, though it may weigh on average revenue per member for the immediate future, as discussed in prior earnings commentary. Overall, investors will likely watch trends in membership growth, non-warranty revenue expansion, and how well the company navigates rising supplier input costs in the coming quarters.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,039%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.