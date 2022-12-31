Personal Finance

From Direct Indexing to Personalized Model Portfolios

December 31, 2022 — 04:31 am EST

While there is a difference in opinions as to how much direct indexing will take market share away from ETFs, there is no doubt that the strategy is growing. In fact, personalized portfolios in general are starting to really take shape. A big reason for this is that volatility is expected to continue next year and many investors want more control over their portfolios. While direct indexing lets investors cherry-pick which stocks to buy in a benchmark index, Edward Jones recently announced that it is providing advisors with a new and more personalized investing model for clients using ETFs and mutual funds. According to documents filed at the SEC, the personalized research models will consider client specifics such as existing assets, potential capital gains and losses, and the characteristics of the overall portfolio. Edward Jones is initially introducing these models on a limited basis. According to Scott Smith, director of advice relationships at Cerulli Associates, the personalized research models exemplify an industry trend toward personalization. He stated, “We’re seeing this across the industry, from direct indexing, where you’re knocking out individual securities, to this, where you’re tilting the portfolio. It’s all about using scalable technology to offer better client solutions.”

Finsum:As part of the trend towards personalized portfolios, Edward Jones recently announced that it will offer personalized research models using mutual funds and ETFs.

