Frito-Lay Recalls Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips

(RTTNews) - Frito-Lay Inc., owned by food, snack, and beverage major PepsiCo, Inc., is recalling less than 7000 bags of Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips citing undeclared soy and wheat, known allergens, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA announced.

The recall involves 14.5 oz and 1 oz Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips. The affected product comes in a red packet having UPC 0 28400 09089 6 and 0 28400 51779 9 with guaranteed fresh date of September 26. They were sold to retail stores only in Pennsylvania and other outlets, such as foodservice locations and vending machines. Customers would have been able to purchase this product as early as June 29.

The spicy sweet chili tortilla chips may contain undeclared soy and wheat ingredients.

People who are allergic to soy and wheat risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions on consumption of these products.

So far, the firm has not received any reports of allergic reactions related to this matter.

FDA is urging consumers to not consume the chips and discard it immediately.

Frito-Lay in mid June had called back select 15 oz. Tostitos Avocado Salsa Jar Dips for undeclared milk, a known allergen.

In similar recalls, California-based ONO LLC last month recalled certain ONO Vegan Blueberry Muffin Protein Overnight Oats citing the possible presence of undeclared milk, a known allergen.

Richin Trading Inc. recalled its 6-ounce and 12-ounce packages of Tim Heung Yuen brand black melon seed, citing the possible presence of undeclared soy and wheat.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.