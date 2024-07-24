The Friendliest (And Least Friendly) Dog Breeds, According To Their Owners

While breed and age strongly influence a dog’s personality, so too does early socialization. All dogs benefit from positive reinforcement training and social interaction from a young age that helps make them friendly, sociable and eager to please.

To help potential dog owners find the right dog for their home, Forbes Advisor found the friendliest and least friendly dog breeds, according to pet owners. To do so, we surveyed 5,000 dog owners made up of 200 owners for each of the 25 most popular dog breeds, according to the American Kennel Club.

We ranked dog friendliness based on how dog owners responded to five questions, including:

How friendly they think their dog is

How their dog welcomes newcomers

How well their dog plays with other dogs

If their dog happily accepts treats/pets from others

The Friendliest Dog Breeds

1. Bernese Mountain Dog

Bernese mountain dog score: 100 out of 100

The good-natured, calm and sweet Bernese mountain dog tends to love everyone it meets and is a big cuddler, despite its size.

Bernese mountain dogs ranked No. 1 in the following metrics: Ranks as the least likely dog breed to be defensive and rarely and never warm up to newcomers (with only 6% of owners saying their Bernese mountain dog is defensive and doesn’t warm up to newcomers) Ranks as the least likely dog breed to rarely and never enjoy cuddling with you and others (with only 7.3% of owners saying their Bernese mountain dog doesn’t enjoy cuddling) Ranks as the least likely breed to have behavior described by owners as very unfriendly and somewhat unfriendly (with only 0.5% of owners saying their Bernese mountain dog is very or somewhat unfriendly, tying with golden retrievers) The dog breed most likely to always and often play well with other dogs (with 80.5% of owners saying their Bernese mountain dog plays well with other dogs, tying with Great Danes)



2. Golden Retriever (Tie)

Golden retriever score: 94.94

With a well-established reputation as being friendly, playful and smart, the golden retriever is among the friendliest breeds to bring home.

Golden retrievers ranked in the top five in the following metrics: The least likely breed to have owners rate their behavior as very unfriendly and somewhat unfriendly (with only 0.5% of owners saying their retriever isn’t friendly, tying with the Bernese mountain dog) Ranks among the top two breeds to have owners rate their behavior as very friendly and somewhat friendly (No. 2, with 94% of retriever owners saying their dog is friendly ) Ranks among the top two most likely dog breeds to welcome newcomers warmly (No. 2, with 43.5% of retriever owners saying their dog welcomes newcomers warmly) Ranks among the two least likely breeds to never and rarely happily accept treats or pets from others (No. 2, with only 6.8% of retriever owners saying their dog doesn’t happily accept treats or pets)



3. Pembroke Welsh Corgi (Tie)

Pembroke Welsh corgi score: 94.94

Short in stature but not in personality, the Pembroke Welsh corgi is always willing and ready to take a treat or pet from anyone.

Pembroke Welsh corgis ranked in the top five in the following metrics: The dog breed least likely to never and rarely happily accept treats or pets from others (with only 6.5% of corgi owners saying their dog doesn’t happily accept treats and pets) Ranks among the two least likely dog breeds to be defensive and rarely or never warm up to newcomers (No. 2, with only 6.5% of corgi owners saying their dog is defensive and doesn’t warm up to newcomers, tying with golden retrievers) Ranks among the three most likely breeds to have owners rate their behavior as very friendly and somewhat friendly (No. 3, with 93% of corgi owners saying their dog is friendly) Ranks among the three most likely breeds to always and often play well with other dogs (No. 3, with 72% of owners saying their corgi plays well with other dogs)



4. Labrador Retriever

Labrador retriever score: 94.38 out of 100

There is a reason the lovable Labrador retriever was the AKC’s most popular dog breed in America for nine years—they love everyone and have a happy personality.

Labrador retrievers ranked No. 1 in the following metrics: The dog breed most likely to enjoy cuddling with you and others all the time and often (with 75.8% of owners saying their lab enjoys cuddling, tying with Boston terriers) The most likely breed to happily accept treats or pets from others all the time and often (with 75.3% of owners saying their lab happily accepts treats and pets) The most likely breed to welcome newcomers warmly (with 47% of owners saying their lab welcomes newcomers warmly) The breed most likely to have owners rate their behavior as very friendly and somewhat friendly (with 94% of owners saying their lab is friendly)

Labrador retrievers also ranked in the top 10 in the following metrics, which kept the breed from scoring higher overall: Ranks among the 10 most likely breeds to never and rarely happily accept treats or pets from others (No. 8, with 9.8% of owners saying their lab doesn’t happily accept treats and pets) Ranks among the ten most likely breeds to always and often play well with other dogs (No. 6, with 70% of owners saying their lab plays well with other dogs).



5. Boxer

Boxer score: 76.4 out of 100

Smart, affectionate and athletic, the boxer is among the top five dog breeds that welcome a pet or a treat from someone other than its owner.

Boxers ranked in the top 10 in the following metrics: Ranks among the five most likely breeds to happily accept treats or pets from others all the time and often (No. 3, with 73.5% of owners saying their boxer happily accepts treats and pets) Ranks among the five least likely breeds to rarely and never enjoy cuddling with you and others (No. 4, with 8.5% of owners saying their boxer doesn’t like cuddling) Ranks among the five least likely breeds to be defensive and rarely or never warm up to newcomers (No. 5, with 9% of owners saying their boxer is defense and doesn’t warm up to newcomers, tying with Cavalier King Charles spaniel) Ranks among the ten least likely breeds l to have owners rate their behavior as very unfriendly and somewhat unfriendly (No. 6, with only 2.5% of owners saying their boxer is unfriendly)



6. Great Dane

Great Dane score: 74.16 out of 100

The Great Dane is not a huge cuddler, but is reported to get along with other dogs well.

The Great Dane ranked in the top 10 in the following metrics: The breed most likely to always and often play well with other dogs (with 80.5% of owners saying their Great Dane plays well with other dogs, tying with Bernese mountain dogs) Ranks among the 10 most likely breeds to to enjoy cuddling with you and others all the time and often (No. 7, with 73% of owners saying their Great Dane enjoys cuddling) Ranks among the ten most likely breeds to happily accept treats or pets from others all the time and often (No. 7, with 68.5% of owners saying their Great Dane happily accepts treats and pets, tying with German shorthaired pointers and dachshunds) Ranks among the ten most likely breeds to have owners rate their behavior as very friendly and somewhat friendly (No. 9, with 88% of owners saying their Great Dane is friendly, tying with Australian shepherds, boxers, Cavalier King Charles spaniels, and Havanese.



7. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Cavalier King Charles spaniel score: 68.54 out of 100

There’s a royal air to the sweet and graceful Cavalier King Charles spaniel, which is a fan of cuddling with its owners. But don’t take it personally if they don’t accept a treat from you.

Cavalier King Charles spaniels ranked in the top 10 in the following metrics: Ranks among the five most likely breeds to enjoy cuddling with you and others all the time and often (No. 5, with 73.5% of owners saying their Cavalier King Charles spaniel enjoys cuddling) Ranks among the five least likely breeds to be defensive and rarely and never warm up to newcomers (No. 5, with 9% of owners saying their Cavalier King Charles spaniel is defensive and doesn’t warm up to newcomers, tying with boxers) Ranks among the ten most likely breeds to always and often play well with other dogs (No. 7, with 68% of owners saying their Cavalier King Charles spaniel plays well with other dogs) Ranks among the ten least likely breeds to never and rarely happily accept treats or pets from others (No. 7, with 9.5% of owners saying their Cavalier King Charles spaniel doesn’t happily accept treats and pets)



8. Boston Terrier

Boston terrier score: 62.36 out of 100

The small and athletic Boston terrier is always up for cuddles but may not greet strangers with a warm welcome.

Boston terriers ranked in the top 10 in the following metrics: The most likely breed to enjoy cuddling with you and others all the time and often (with 75.8% of owners saying their Boston terrier enjoys cuddling, tying with Labrador retrievers) Ranks among the five least likely breeds to never and rarely happily accept treats or pets from others (No. 5, with 9.3% of owners saying their Boston terrier doesn’t happily accept treats and pets, tying with Australian shepherds) Ranks among the top ten breeds whose owners rate their behavior as very friendly and somewhat friendly (No. 7, with 89.5% of owners saying their Boston terrier is friendly) Ranks among the ten most likely breeds to welcome newcomers warmly (No. 9 with 35.5% of owners saying their Boston terrier welcomes newcomers warmly)



9. French Bulldog

French bulldog score: 55.06 out of 100

The French bulldog is one of only four small breed dogs included in our analysis of the top 10 of most friendly dog breeds.

French bulldogs ranked in the top 10 in the following metrics: Ranks among the five most likely breeds to enjoy cuddling with you and others all the time and often (No. 4, with 73.5% of owners saying their French bulldog enjoys cuddling) Ranks among the five most likely breeds to always and often play well with other dogs (No. 5, with 70.5% of owners saying their French bulldog plays well with other dogs) Ranks among the ten most likely breeds to welcome newcomers warmly (No. 7, with 37% of owners saying their French bulldog welcomes newcomers warmly, tying with boxers) Ranks among the 10 most likely dog breeds to happily accept treats or pets from others all the time and often (No. 10, with 68.3% of the owner saying their French bulldog happily accepts treats and pets)



10. Australian Shepherd

Australian shepherd score: 53.37 out of 100

Aside from being extremely intelligent and loyal, the Australian shepherd has a friendly personality and likes to interact with newcomers.

Australian shepherds ranked in the top 10 in the following metrics: Ranks among the five least likely breeds to never and rarely happily accept treats or pets from others (No. 5, with 9.3% of owners saying their Australian Shepherd doesn’t happily accept treats and pets, tying with Boston terriers) Ranks among the ten most likely breeds to welcome newcomers warmly (No. 6, with 37.5% of owners saying their Australian Shepherd welcomes newcomers warmly) Ranks among the ten breeds least likely to have owners rate their behavior as very unfriendly and somewhat unfriendly (No. 7, with only 3% of owners saying their Australian Shepherd is unfriendly, tying with the Havanese) Ranks among the ten most likely breeds to enjoy cuddling with you and others all the time and often (No. 8, with 72.8% of owners saying their Australian Shepherd enjoys cuddling)



The Least Friendly Dog Breeds

1. American Bulldog

American bulldog score: 0.00 out of 100

Even though the American bulldog was among the top 10 best behaved dog breeds, the breed ranks as the least friendly, according to our analysis.

American bulldogs ranked in the bottom five in the following metrics: The most likely dog breed to rarely and never enjoy cuddling with you and others (with 16.3% of owners saying their bulldog doesn’t enjoy cuddling) The breed least likely to happily accept treats or pets from others all the time and often (with 56% of owners saying their bulldog doesn’t happily accept treats and pets) Ranks among the five most likely breeds to be defensive and rarely or never warm up to newcomers (No. 5, with 18% of owners saying their bulldog is defensive and doesn’t warm up to newcomers, tying with dachshunds) The American bulldog ranked among the five least likely breeds to have owners rate their behavior as very friendly and somewhat friendly (No. 5, with 82% of owners saying their dog is friendly)



2. Doberman Pinscher

Doberman Pinscher score: 2.25 out of 100

The elegant and powerful Doberman pinscher is well known as a fiercely loyal and protective dog, so it’s not surprising the breed doesn’t warm up easily to strangers.

Doberman pinschers ranked in the bottom five in the following metrics: The dog breed to most likely to be defensive and rarely and never warm up to newcomers (with 23.5% of owners saying their Doberman pinscher is defensive and doesn’t warm up to newcomers) Ranks among the three least likely breeds to happily accept treats or pets from others all the time and often (No. 3, with 60% of owners saying their Doberman pinscher doesn’t happily accept treats and pets) Ranked among the three most likely dog breeds to rarely and never play well with other dogs (No. 3, with 18.5% of owners saying their Doberman pinscher doesn’t play well with other dogs) Ranked among the five least likely dog breeds to have owners rate their behavior as very friendly and somewhat friendly (No. 4, with 81.5% of owners saying their Doberman pinscher is friendly, tying with German shepherds)



3. Rottweiler (Tie)

Rottweiler score: 8.43 out of 100

These guardian dogs may look fierce, but they are playful and silly with those they consider family.

Rottweilers ranked in the bottom five in the following metrics: The dog breed most likely to never and rarely happily accept treats or pets from others (with 20.5% of owners saying their rottweiler doesn’t happily accept treats and pets) Ranked among the two most likely breeds to rarely and never enjoy cuddling with you and others (No. 2, with 16% of owners saying their rottweiler doesn’t enjoy cuddling) Ranked among the two least likely breeds to have owners rate their behavior as very friendly and somewhat friendly (No. 2, with 81% of owners saying their rottweiler is friendly) Ranks among the three most likely dog breeds to be defensive and rarely or never warm up to newcomers (No. 3, with 18.5% of owners saying their rottweiler is defensive and doesn’t warm up to newcomers)



4. Cane Corso (Tie)

Cane corso score: 8.43 out of 100

With a commanding presence and a name that roughly translates from Latin as “bodyguard dog,” it’s no surprise the cane corso is not considered a friendly breed by their owners.

Cane corsos ranked in the bottom 10 in the following metrics: The dog breed with the lowest percentage of owners reporting their dogs' behavior as very or somewhat friendly (77%, compared to the study average of 87.1%). Ranks among the five least likely dog breeds to welcome newcomers warmly (No. 4, with 26% of owners saying their cane corso welcomes newcomers warmly) Ranks among the five most likely dog breeds to never and rarely happily accept treats or pets from others (No. 5, with 15.3% of owners saying their cane corso doesn’t happily accepts treats and pets) Ranks among the ten most t likely dog breeds to rarely or never enjoy cuddling with you and others (No. 7, with 11.8% of owners saying their cane corso doesn’t like cuddling)



5. Shih Tzu

Shih Tzu score: 8.99 out of 100

The only small breed to make the list of least friendly dogs, the shih tzu doesn’t play well with other dogs.

Shih Tzu ranked in the bottom 10 in the following metrics: The dog breed least likely to always and often play well with other dogs (with 49.5% of owners saying their shih tzu plays well with other dogs) Ranks among the two least likely breeds to happily accept treats or pets from others all the time and often (No. 2, with 58% of owners saying their shih tzu happily accepts treats and pets) Ranks among the ten least likely breeds to welcome newcomers warmly (No. 6, with 27% of owners saying their shih tzu welcomes newcomers warmly, tying with miniature schnauzers) Ranks among the ten least likely dog breeds to have owners rate their behavior as very friendly and somewhat friendly (No. 10, with 86.5% of owners saying their shih tzu is friendly, tying with beagles)



Methodology

To uncover the friendliest (and least friendly dog breeds), Forbes Advisor commissioned a survey conducted by Talker Research of 5,000 American dog owners (200 owners for each of the 25 most popular dog breeds, according to the American Kennel Club).

We analyzed data for each dog breed across the following 10 metrics, with each metric accounting for 10% of the total score:

The percentage of dogs that ‘always’ and ‘often’ play well with other dogs

The percentage of dogs that ‘rarely’ and ‘never’ play well with other dogs

The percentage of dogs that enjoy cuddling with you and others 'all the time' and 'often'

The percentage of dogs that 'rarely' and 'never' enjoy cuddling with you and others.

The percentage of dogs that happily accept treats or pets from others 'all the time' and 'often'

The percentage of dogs that 'never' and 'rarely' happily accept treats or pets from others

The percentage of dogs that welcome newcomers warmly

The percentage of dogs that are defensive and 'rarely' and 'never' warm up to newcomers

The percentage of dogs whose owners rate their behavior as 'very friendly' and 'somewhat friendly'

The percentage of dogs whose owners rate their behavior as 'very unfriendly' and 'somewhat unfriendly'

