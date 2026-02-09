Markets
FRD

Friedman Industries Swings To Q3 Profit

February 09, 2026 — 05:21 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Friedman Industries, Incorporated (FRD) Monday reported third-quarter net earnings of $3.04 million or $0.43 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.15 million or $0.17 per share last year.

Third-quarter net sales were $167.97 million, up from $94.07 million last year.

"We delivered strong year-over-year growth in sales and volumes during the third fiscal quarter, driven by improved capacity utilization, disciplined commercial execution, and the contribution from our Century acquisition," said Michael Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Average selling prices began to improve as the quarter progressed, contributing to margin improvement late in the period."

Management expects fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 sales volumes to remain generally consistent with those of the third quarter. Management anticipates sequential improvement in sales margins driven by increases in average selling prices as the company enters the fourth quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FRD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.