Friedman Industries, Incorporated Declares Cash Dividend of $0.04 Per Share

Friedman Industries announced a $0.04 per share cash dividend, payable May 23, 2025, marking 213 consecutive quarters of dividends.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated, based in Longview, Texas, announced a cash dividend of $0.04 per share on its Common Stock, to be paid on May 23, 2025, to shareholders on record by April 25, 2025. This marks the 213th consecutive quarterly dividend since the company became publicly traded in 1972. The Board of Directors expressed its commitment to maintaining a stable dividend, subject to quarterly reviews, while considering the financial condition and growth plans of the company. Although the intention is to continue dividend payments, there is no guarantee of future payments. For more details, shareholders can contact Chief Financial Officer Alex LaRue.

Friedman Industries declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share, demonstrating its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

This dividend represents the Company’s 213th consecutive quarterly cash dividend since becoming publicly traded in 1972, indicating a strong track record of financial stability.

The Board's intention to maintain and potentially increase dividends in the future reflects confidence in the Company's financial position and operations.

The dividend amount of $0.04 per share may be seen as low, potentially indicating limited financial flexibility or growth prospects.

The statement expressing that there is no guarantee dividends will always continue in the future could raise concerns among investors about the company’s long-term financial stability.

The dependence on several factors, including financial condition and anticipated cash needs, may imply the company is currently facing uncertainties that could affect future dividend payments.

$FRD Insider Trading Activity

$FRD insiders have traded $FRD stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MIKE J TAYLOR (President / CEO / Director) has made 5 purchases buying 8,178 shares for an estimated $114,909 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MAX ALAN REICHENTHAL has made 2 purchases buying 4,000 shares for an estimated $55,440 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TIM SCOTT STEVENSON purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $25,845

SANDRA KAY SCOTT has made 3 purchases buying 1,700 shares for an estimated $24,232 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SHARON L TAYLOR purchased 700 shares for an estimated $9,695

$FRD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $FRD stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



LONGVIEW, Texas, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Friedman Industries, Incorporated, (NYSE American: FRD) a Texas-based company engaged in steel processing, pipe manufacturing, and steel and pipe distribution, declared on March 19, 2025, a cash dividend of $0.04 per share on the Common Stock of the Company. The Company will pay the cash dividend on May 23, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 25, 2025. This dividend marks the Company’s 213



th



consecutive quarterly cash dividend since becoming publicly traded in 1972.





Dividends are declared at the discretion of the Board and reviewed on a quarterly basis. The Board’s desire is to pay a dividend at a level that it feels can be held stable for the foreseeable future and which may be increased periodically as the Company’s financial position and operations become supportive of a new amount that the Board believes is sustainable. The determination to pay cash dividends takes into account various factors, including our financial condition, operating results, current and anticipated cash needs and growth plans. While we have paid a dividend every quarter since becoming a public company in 1972 and currently intend to continue that practice, there is no guarantee that payments of dividends will always continue in the future.





For further information regarding this dividend, please contact Mr. Alex LaRue, Chief Financial Officer – Secretary and Treasurer at (903)758-3431.



