Friedman Industries Declares Cash Dividend of $0.04 per Share, Marking 214th Consecutive Quarter

Friedman Industries declared a $0.04 cash dividend per share, payable on August 8, 2025.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated announced a cash dividend of $0.04 per share on its Common Stock, to be paid on August 8, 2025, to shareholders on record by July 18, 2025. This dividend signifies the 214th consecutive quarterly cash dividend since the company went public in 1972. The Board of Directors aims to maintain a stable dividend level that may be increased in the future based on the company's financial health and operational performance. Factors influencing dividend decisions include financial condition, operating results, and future cash needs. Although the company has a history of consistent dividend payments, there is no guarantee that this will continue indefinitely. For more information, shareholders can contact the Chief Financial Officer, Alex LaRue.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a cash dividend of $0.04 per share reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to returning value to shareholders.

This dividend announcement marks the company’s 214th consecutive quarterly cash dividend, showcasing a strong track record of financial reliability and stability since going public in 1972.

The intention to maintain and potentially increase dividends indicates confidence in the company’s financial position and operational sustainability.

The news may positively influence investor sentiment and attract new investors seeking stable dividend-paying stocks.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains a disclaimer indicating that there is no guarantee that the company will continue to pay dividends in the future, which may signal uncertainty regarding its financial stability.



The amount of the declared dividend ($0.04 per share) may be perceived as low, potentially raising concerns among investors about the company's ability to generate higher returns.



The statement that dividend payments are subject to review and can change based on the company’s financial position might suggest potential volatility or instability in earnings that could affect future dividends.

FAQ

What is the cash dividend declared by Friedman Industries?

The Board declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share on June 25, 2025.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be paid on August 8, 2025, to shareholders of record as of July 18, 2025.

How many consecutive quarterly cash dividends has Friedman Industries paid?

This dividend marks Friedman Industries' 214th consecutive quarterly cash dividend since becoming public in 1972.

What factors determine Friedman Industries' cash dividend payments?

Dividend payments are based on financial condition, operating results, cash needs, and growth plans.

Can shareholders expect dividends to continue in the future?

While dividends have been consistent since 1972, there is no guarantee they will always continue.

$FRD Insider Trading Activity

$FRD insiders have traded $FRD stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MIKE J TAYLOR (President / CEO / Director) has made 3 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $71,500 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TIM SCOTT STEVENSON purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $25,845

SANDRA KAY SCOTT has made 3 purchases buying 1,700 shares for an estimated $24,232 and 0 sales.

$FRD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $FRD stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LONGVIEW, Texas, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Friedman Industries, Incorporated, (NASDAQ/GS: FRD) a Texas-based company engaged in steel processing, pipe manufacturing, and steel and pipe distribution, declared on June 25, 2025, a cash dividend of $0.04 per share on the Common Stock of the Company. The Company will pay the cash dividend on August 8, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 18, 2025. This dividend marks the Company’s 214



th



consecutive quarterly cash dividend since becoming publicly traded in 1972.





Dividends are declared at the discretion of the Board and reviewed on a quarterly basis. The Board’s desire is to pay a dividend at a level that it feels can be held stable for the foreseeable future and which may be increased periodically as the Company’s financial position and operations become supportive of a new amount that the Board believes is sustainable. The determination to pay cash dividends takes into account various factors, including our financial condition, operating results, current and anticipated cash needs and growth plans. While we have paid a dividend every quarter since becoming a public company in 1972 and currently intend to continue that practice, there is no guarantee that payments of dividends will always continue in the future.





For further information regarding this dividend, please contact Mr. Alex LaRue, Chief Financial Officer – Secretary and Treasurer at (903)758-3431.



