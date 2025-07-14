Friedman Industries Appoints Gaurav Chhibbar as Chief Operating Officer

Friedman Industries appoints Gaurav Chhibbar as COO, bringing extensive operational experience from top firms to enhance efficiency and growth.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated announced the appointment of Gaurav Chhibbar as the new Chief Operating Officer, effective July 10, 2025. With a strong background in operations, strategy, corporate finance, and M&A due diligence, Gaurav has held significant positions at Boston Consulting Group, Metal Edge Partners, and Cargill. His expertise in operational excellence and strategic management is expected to enhance the company's growth and innovation. Michael Taylor, the company's President and CEO, expressed confidence in Gaurav’s ability to align with the company's future goals. Gaurav holds advanced degrees from The University of Chicago, the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, and a Bachelor of Engineering from Panjab University. Friedman Industries, headquartered in Longview, Texas, is a manufacturer of steel products, operating multiple facilities across the U.S.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Gaurav Chhibbar as COO brings significant operational and strategic experience, enhancing company leadership.

Chhibbar's background with Boston Consulting Group and expertise in operations excellence is expected to drive growth and innovation within the company.

The leadership change aligns with the company’s goals for improved operational efficiency, indicating a forward-looking approach to business strategy.

Confident endorsement from CEO Michael Taylor highlights strong internal support for the new COO, which may positively influence employee morale and investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

The release may indicate a lack of internal succession planning, as the company had to bring in an external candidate for the COO position instead of promoting from within.

The appointment of a new COO could signal potential instability or uncertainty within the leadership team, raising concerns about the company's strategic direction.

There is no mention of specific challenges that Gaurav Chhibbar will address in his new role, leaving stakeholders questioning the immediate priorities and areas of concern for the company.

FAQ

Who is the new COO of Friedman Industries?

The new Chief Operating Officer of Friedman Industries is Gaurav Chhibbar, effective July 10, 2025.

What experience does Gaurav Chhibbar bring to Friedman Industries?

Gaurav Chhibbar has extensive experience in operations excellence, strategy, corporate finance, and M&A due diligence from reputable firms.

What is the focus of Friedman Industries' operations?

Friedman Industries manufactures and processes steel products, specifically in flat-roll and tubular product segments.

What educational background does Gaurav Chhibbar have?

Gaurav holds an MBA from The University of Chicago and a Master of International Business from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.

How can I contact Friedman Industries for more information?

You can contact Alex LaRue, Chief Financial Officer, at (903) 758-3431 for more information.

$FRD Insider Trading Activity

$FRD insiders have traded $FRD stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MIKE J TAYLOR (President / CEO / Director) has made 3 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $71,500 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TIM SCOTT STEVENSON purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $25,845

SANDRA KAY SCOTT has made 3 purchases buying 1,700 shares for an estimated $24,232 and 0 sales.

$FRD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $FRD stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LONGVIEW, Texas, July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ/GS: FRD) is pleased to announce the appointment of Gaurav Chhibbar as the Company's new Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective July 10, 2025. Gaurav joins Friedman Industries with a distinguished career in operations excellence, strategy, corporate finance, and M&A due diligence.





Gaurav has built extensive experience through meaningful roles at Boston Consulting Group Inc., and prior to that, at Metal Edge Partners LLC and Cargill Inc. At Boston Consulting Group, he supported and led numerous efforts for clients across various sectors, including financial sponsors, private equity, family-owned, and Fortune 100 firms. His expertise in operations excellence and strategic management has been instrumental in driving growth and innovation.





"We are excited to welcome Gaurav to our leadership team," said Michael Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer. "His proven track record and strategic vision align perfectly with our goals for the future. We are confident that Gaurav's leadership and his unique combination of broad business experience and steel industry knowledge will enhance our operational efficiency and drive our continued success."





Gaurav holds a Master of Business Administration from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business, with concentrations in Analytic Finance, Strategic Management, and Entrepreneurship. He also holds a Master of International Business from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade and a Bachelor of Engineering from Panjab University.







About Friedman Industries







Friedman Industries, Incorporated (“Company”), headquartered in Longview, Texas, is a manufacturer and processor of steel products with operating plants in Hickman, Arkansas; Decatur, Alabama; East Chicago, Indiana; Granite City, Illinois; Sinton, Texas and Lone Star, Texas. The Company has two reportable segments: flat-roll products and tubular products. The flat-roll product segment consists of the operations in Hickman, Decatur, East Chicago, Granite City and Sinton where the Company processes hot-rolled steel coils. The Hickman, East Chicago and Granite City facilities operate temper mills and corrective leveling cut-to-length lines. The Sinton and Decatur facilities operate stretcher leveler cut-to-length lines. The tubular product segment consists of the operations in Lone Star where the Company manufactures electric resistance welded pipe and distributes pipe through its Texas Tubular Products division.





For more information, visit



www.friedmanindustries.com



.





For further information, contact Alex LaRue, Chief Financial Officer – Secretary and Treasurer, at (903)758-3431.



