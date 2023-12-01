The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 147,000. Shares of WTAI were up about 2.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Tesla, trading down about 0.9% with over 93.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Uipath, up about 25.3% on volume of over 40.0 million shares. Elastic is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 34.9% on the day, while Snowflake is lagging other components of the WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF, trading lower by about 2.6%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: WTAI

