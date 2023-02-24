The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 252,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 52,000. Shares of VTHR were down about 1.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Tesla, trading down about 3.5% with over 112.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bed Bath & Beyond, up about 4.3% on volume of over 63.9 million shares. Danimer Scientific is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 23% on the day, while Fulcrum Therapeutics is lagging other components of the Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF, trading lower by about 51.6%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VTHR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.