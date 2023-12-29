Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Livent, trading off about 3.4% with over 4.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Cytokinetics, up about 3.1% on volume of over 4.4 million shares. ALARM.COM Holdings is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 3.3% on the day, while Avid Bioservices is lagging other components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, trading lower by about 4.2%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VIOG
