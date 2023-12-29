Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VIOG

News & Insights

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 173,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of VIOG were off about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Livent, trading off about 3.4% with over 4.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Cytokinetics, up about 3.1% on volume of over 4.4 million shares. ALARM.COM Holdings is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 3.3% on the day, while Avid Bioservices is lagging other components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, trading lower by about 4.2%.

