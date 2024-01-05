News & Insights

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPTM

January 05, 2024 — 12:07 pm EST

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 2.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 491,000. Shares of SPTM were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Medical Properties Trust, trading down about 30.1% with over 97.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 0.2% on volume of over 45.6 million shares. Sitime is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 6.3% on the day.

