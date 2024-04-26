The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 239,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 106,000. Shares of RSPN were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were American Airlines Group (AAL), trading down about 2.9% with over 16.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Southwest Airlines (LUV), off about 1.3% on volume of over 5.6 million shares. GE Vernova (GEV) is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 4.4% on the day, while Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF, trading lower by about 5.4%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RSPN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.