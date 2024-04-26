Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were American Airlines Group (AAL), trading down about 2.9% with over 16.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Southwest Airlines (LUV), off about 1.3% on volume of over 5.6 million shares. GE Vernova (GEV) is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 4.4% on the day, while Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF, trading lower by about 5.4%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RSPN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.