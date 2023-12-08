News & Insights

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ROBT

December 08, 2023

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 379,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 66,000. Shares of ROBT were up about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Tesla, trading up about 0.5% with over 85.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, up about 0.1% on volume of over 76.3 million shares. C3.AI is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 9.1% on the day, while Ciena is lagging other components of the First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF, trading lower by about 4%.

