QUS

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: QUS

January 26, 2024 — 12:12 pm EST

January 26, 2024 — 12:12 pm EST

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 281,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of QUS were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Intel, trading down about 11.1% with over 66.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 1% on volume of over 57.6 million shares. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 13.2% on the day.

