Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PWV

September 01, 2023 — 12:30 pm EDT

The Invesco Large Cap Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 179,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of PWV were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Intel, trading up about 3% with over 20.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Dell Technologies, up about 21.3% on volume of over 19.6 million shares. Comcast is lagging other components of the Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Friday, trading lower by about 2.8%.

