Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Pfizer, trading off about 0.8% with over 15.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Abbvie, up about 1.2% on volume of over 2.7 million shares. Geron is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 2.3% on the day, while Ligand Pharmaceuticals is lagging other components of the Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF, trading lower by about 1.4%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PJP
