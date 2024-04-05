The Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 80,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of PJP were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Pfizer, trading off about 0.8% with over 15.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Abbvie, up about 1.2% on volume of over 2.7 million shares. Geron is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 2.3% on the day, while Ligand Pharmaceuticals is lagging other components of the Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF, trading lower by about 1.4%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PJP

