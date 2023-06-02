Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: LDSF

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 191,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 46,000. Shares of LDSF were off about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, trading trading flat with over 517,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF, down about 0.1% on volume of over 217,000 shares. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 0.6% on the day, while Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is lagging other components of the First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF, trading lower by about 0.2%.

