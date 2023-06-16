News & Insights

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWL

June 16, 2023 — 12:30 pm EDT

The iShares Russell Top 200 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 184,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 62,000. Shares of IWL were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Tesla, trading up about 1.4% with over 88.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, off about 2.8% on volume of over 43.7 million shares. Adobe is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 2.3% on the day, while Humana is lagging other components of the iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, trading lower by about 3.5%.

