Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IUS

IUS

January 19, 2024 — 12:56 pm EST

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 333,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 55,000. Shares of IUS were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading up about 3.5% with over 71.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, off about 1.3% on volume of over 58.2 million shares. Dell Technologies is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 5.4% on the day, while Hertz Global Holdingsis lagging other components of the Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF, trading lower by about 6.5%.

