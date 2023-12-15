The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 712,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 103,000. Shares of IFV were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Proshares Ultra Semiconductors, trading up about 3.2% with over 94,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend, down about 0.1% on volume of over 53,000 shares. First Trust Latin America Alphadex Fund is lagging other components of the First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Friday, trading lower by about 0.3%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IFV

