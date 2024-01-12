The Natural Resources ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 237,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of HAP were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Southwestern Energy, trading up about 3.4% with over 21.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Plug Power, off about 5.2% on volume of over 16.8 million shares. Cameco is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 9.1% on the day, while Sunpower is lagging other components of the Natural Resources ETF, trading lower by about 7.1%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: HAP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.