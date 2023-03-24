The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 533,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 54,000. Shares of FTXL were off about 2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Intel, trading up about 0.5% with over 36.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, down about 2.4% on volume of over 34.3 million shares. Monolithic Power Systems is lagging other components of the First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Friday, trading lower by about 5.2%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTXL

