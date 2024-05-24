News & Insights

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FISR

The SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 254,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 115,000. Shares of FISR were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-bill ETF, trading flat with over 1.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, trading flat on volume of over 849,000 shares. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 0.3% on the day.

