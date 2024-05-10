News & Insights

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FISR

May 10, 2024 — 02:21 pm EDT

The SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.4 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 91,000. Shares of FISR were off about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Spdr Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-bill ETF, trading trading flat with over 2.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Spdr Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, off about 0.3% on volume of over 2.7 million shares. Spdr Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF is lagging other components of the SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF Friday, trading lower by about 0.5%.

