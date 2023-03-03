Markets
DWAS

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DWAS

March 03, 2023

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 89,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 26,000. Shares of DWAS were up about 1.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Array Technologies, trading up about 8.1% with over 4.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pacific Biosciences of California, up about 3.6% on volume of over 2.1 million shares. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is lagging other components of the Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Friday, trading lower by about 6.7%.

