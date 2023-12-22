News & Insights

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DAPP

December 22, 2023 — 01:42 pm EST

The Digital Transformation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 384,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 169,000. Shares of DAPP were up about 8.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Marathon Digital Holdings, trading up about 9.7% with over 73.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Canaan, up about 27.5% on volume of over 30.6 million shares. Argo Blockchain is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 31.5% on the day, while Cipher Mining is lagging other components of the Digital Transformation ETF, trading up by about 0.5%.

