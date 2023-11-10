The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 305,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 35,000. Shares of BYLD were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Ishares Iboxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, trading up about 0.3% with over 14.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ishares J.P. Morgan Usd Emerging Markets Bond ETF, up about 0.3% on volume of over 2.7 million shares. Ishares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 0.7% on the day, while Ishares Agency Bond ETF is lagging other components of the iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF, trading up by about 0.1%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BYLD

