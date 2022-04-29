The SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 146,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of XLSR were off about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial, trading down about 0.9% with over 18.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and SPDR Select Sector Fund - Energy Select Sector, down about 0.4% on volume of over 16.9 million shares. Materials Select Sector SPDR is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 0.2% on the day, while Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund is lagging other components of the SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF, trading lower by about 2.5%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XLSR

