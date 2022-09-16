Markets
PID

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PID

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 2.4 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 204,000. Shares of PID were off about 1.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Infosys, trading off about 3.3% with over 9.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Canadian Natural, down about 1.7% on volume of over 5.5 million shares. Agnico Eagle Mines is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 1.2% on the day, while Tfi International is lagging other components of the Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF, trading lower by about 5%.

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PID
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PID

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PIDINFYAEMTFII

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular