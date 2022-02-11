Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: OMFS

The Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 361,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 49,000. Shares of OMFS were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Paramount Group, trading up about 1.8% with over 1.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and US Ecology, up about 0.1% on volume of over 1.8 million shares. Proto Labs is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 8.9% on the day, while Universal Insurance Holdings is lagging other components of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF, trading lower by about 26.7%.

