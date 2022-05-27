Markets
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IYJ

The iShares U.S. Industrials ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 286,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 117,000. Shares of IYJ were up about 1.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Block, trading up about 7.4% with over 10.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Paypal Holdings, up about 4.8% on volume of over 6.6 million shares. Paysafe is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 7.8% on the day, while Oshkosh is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, trading lower by about 0.6%.

