Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXG

The iShares Global Financials ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.6 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 409,000. Shares of IXG were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Banco Bradesco, trading down about 0.6% with over 18.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bank of America, down about 0.4% on volume of over 18.3 million shares. W.R. Berkley is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 2.2% on the day, while Moodys is lagging other components of the iShares Global Financials ETF, trading lower by about 1.9%.

