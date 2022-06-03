The iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.8 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 634,000. Shares of IJJ were down about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Gap, trading down about 0.1% with over 8.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and American Eagle Outfitters, up about 6.3% on volume of over 7.9 million shares. Kyndryl Holdings is lagging other components of the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Friday, trading lower by about 9.6%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IJJ

