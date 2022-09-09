Markets
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GXC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
The SPDR S&P China ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 108,000. Shares of GXC were up about 2.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nio, trading up about 8.6% with over 39.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Xpeng, up about 4.2% on volume of over 6.7 million shares. Zai Lab is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 18.3% on the day, while Ideanomics is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P China ETF, trading lower by about 6.8%.

