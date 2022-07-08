Markets
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FCTR

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 295,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 108,000. Shares of FCTR were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Apple, trading up about 0.5% with over 62.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bank of America, down about 0.2% on volume of over 30.9 million shares. Centene is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 3.2% on the day, while Freeport-mcmoran is lagging other components of the First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF, trading lower by about 4.2%.

