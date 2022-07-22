Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EMGF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 484,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 139,000. Shares of EMGF were off about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Lufax Holding, trading off about 4.1% with over 3.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Vipshop Holdings, off about 1% on volume of over 1.7 million shares. Daqo New Energy is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF Friday, trading lower by about 6.3%.

