The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 447,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 70,000. Shares of EFIV were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading up about 2.1% with over 85.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, up about 2.2% on volume of over 76.9 million shares. Nvidia is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 7% on the day, while Fedex is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF, trading lower by about 4.8%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EFIV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.