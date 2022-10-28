Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DEF

The Invesco Defensive Equity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 136,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of DEF were up about 2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Gilead Sciences, trading up about 11.3% with over 15.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Comcast, down about 0.7% on volume of over 14.6 million shares. Abbvie is lagging other components of the Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Friday, trading lower by about 4.4%.

