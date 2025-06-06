The SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 318,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 57,000. Shares of XPH were up about 1.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Pfizer, trading up about 1.6% with over 10.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Merck, up about 2% on volume of over 3.5 million shares. Omeros (OMER) is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 10.5% on the day, while Pacira Biosciences is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF, trading lower by about 0.9%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XPH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.