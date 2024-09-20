The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 308,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 115,000. Shares of VSGX were down about 1.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were KE Holdings, trading off about 3.4% with over 4.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and PDD, down about 0.5% on volume of over 3.7 million shares. Iamgold is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 3.6% on the day, while Tuya is lagging other components of the Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, trading lower by about 8.1%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VSGX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.