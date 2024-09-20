Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were KE Holdings, trading off about 3.4% with over 4.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and PDD, down about 0.5% on volume of over 3.7 million shares. Iamgold is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 3.6% on the day, while Tuya is lagging other components of the Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, trading lower by about 8.1%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VSGX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.