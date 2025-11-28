Markets
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: USCA

November 28, 2025 — 04:33 pm EST

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 333,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of USCA were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading down about 1.8% with over 121.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Snap, up about 0.9% on volume of over 40.3 million shares. Vertiv Holdings is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 4.5% on the day, while Eli Lilly is lagging other components of the Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF, trading lower by about 2.6%.

