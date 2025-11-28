Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading down about 1.8% with over 121.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Snap, up about 0.9% on volume of over 40.3 million shares. Vertiv Holdings is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 4.5% on the day, while Eli Lilly is lagging other components of the Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF, trading lower by about 2.6%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: USCA
