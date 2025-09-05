Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TSPA

The T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 728,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 135,000. Shares of TSPA were off about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading off about 2.8% with over 172.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 3.9% on volume of over 84.2 million shares. Broadcom is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 9.9% on the day, while Lululemon Athletica is lagging other components of the T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF, trading lower by about 18%.

