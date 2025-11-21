The VanEck Technology TruSector ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 62,000. Shares of TRUT were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading down about 0.1% with over 212.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Palantir Technologies, down about 0.6% on volume of over 46.9 million shares. Intuit is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 6.1% on the day, while Oracle is lagging other components of the VanEck Technology TruSector ETF, trading lower by about 5.4%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TRUT

