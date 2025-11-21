Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading down about 0.1% with over 212.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Palantir Technologies, down about 0.6% on volume of over 46.9 million shares. Intuit is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 6.1% on the day, while Oracle is lagging other components of the VanEck Technology TruSector ETF, trading lower by about 5.4%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TRUT
